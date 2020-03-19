USC Aiken suspending all activities until April 5

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- USC Aiken is suspending all events following Gov. Henry McMaster's declared state of emergency.

The university says that suspension remains in place until April 5.

That suspension includes cardiac rehab, the Academy for Lifelong Learning, McGrath Computer Learning Center, events at the Etherredge Center and in the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

Ruth Patrick Science Education Center programming will not be available until April 5.

