USC Aiken students spend Fall break giving back

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fall break is a time for students to recharge and reset as they finish the rest of the semester, but for some students at USC Aiken it was time to help others and give back

When Ashley DeFore first became a student at USC Aiken, she knew she wanted to be really involved. Now, she works as a student coordinator for a group called "Impact".

"I love community service and I love my job, and I'm glad I get to do something I'm so passionate about," DeFore told us.

The group focuses on community service projects. Instead of spending fall break relaxing, she and a group of students spent it helping others.

"This year we helped do some of the painting. We put up a fence and did a couple of other things for two of the homes," explained Kevin Nolan, the Interim Associate Director of Student Life at USC Aiken.

Nolan helps students like Ashley with service projects like this. They did the work on two homes in new orleans as a part of Habitat for Humanity.

"It was just nice to spend our time in a way where we can give back rather than just laying around."

It's all a part of student leadership classes.

"When they're on the flight, there it's kind of not knowing what to expect. But when they're leaving you can see the gratitude and excitement that they have that they impacted a family," Nolan said.

It's rewarding, and for Ashley it's a passion she hopes she's continue spreading in Aiken.

"I really want to look into the Aiken community and see how I can help."

"I love giving service and helping out where I can, but I think the biggest thing for me is seeing the students and having them realize the impact that they gave."

The group also does events throughout the year in the community. They plan to go to Orlando this spring to do more service work.

