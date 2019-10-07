USC Aiken students put their own spin on Shakespeare's classic comedy

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

Students at USC Aiken are taking a crack at A Midsummer Night's Dream, the Shakespeare classic comedy. (Source: WRDW)

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Maybe you’re familiar with A Midsummer Night’s Dream? It’s Shakespeare’s most-performed comedy.

USC Aiken is putting their own spin on it as they get ready for performances this fall.

Nothing about the production is conventional. From the actors, the take on the play, and even where the students will perform it.

That’s the way director Paul Crook wanted it.

“We’ve taken it and we’ve set it in modern times, and it’s at a beach resort,” Crook said.

But instead of just performing in one space, students are taking this show on the road.

“Because we started out with the idea that this was gonna be a touring show, so we didn't want to do anything conventionally with it,” Crook said.

They're performing at six Aiken County schools, right on their own campuses. They're evening performing in downtown Aiken. It's a new challenge the actors are excited about.

“I think it’s cool since it's local,” student Unique James said. “We'll meet local people that could actually come to this school.”

Crook says it’s also the perfect recruiting tool.

“This is kind of a no-brainer way to reach out and make connections,” Crook said.

But taking it on the road means it’s an extra challenge.

“I feel like it would motivate us because we’re showing our talent, so we’re trying to bring the best of the best to the table,” Crook said.

It’s a challenge students are ready to take on.

“It’s entirely new, and it’s been a new challenge for them and kind of seeing them learn and adapt and grow in that has been really exciting,” Crook said.

You can go to the play for free from Nov. 1 and 2 and 6 p.m. in the Alley in downtown Aiken.

