USC-Aiken student, 20, shot and killed in Aiken

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

The suspicious death investigation is underway at Talatha Church Road. (Source: WRDW)

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner's Office confirms a USC Aiken student is dead after a shooting.

Jerimiah Duncan, 20, was pronounced dead on Gunter Road, in Aiken. He had been shot, according to the coroner.

The sheriff's office says the call came in around 7:53 a.m. when a resident found a vehicle on the side of Talatha Church Road.

Duncan's death is being ruled a homicide. Further details are limited.

