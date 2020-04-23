USC Aiken pedestrian bridge to close for maintenance of gas lines

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Both sides of the USC Aiken pedestrian bridge over Robert M. Bell Parkway will be closed for four days.

The closure is set from Saturday through Tuesday for the maintenance of underground gas lines.

During the closure, no one will be allowed on the bridge, so people are advised to cross from one side of the campus to the other via vehicle.

For safety and security, pedestrians are urged not to cross the parkway on foot.

