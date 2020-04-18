USC Aiken nursing student dies from COVID-19 complications

Saturday, April 18, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A USC Aiken nursing student has passed away due to complications related to COVID-19, according to a release from the University's Chancellor.

Chancellor Sandra J. Jordan says that Joshua Bush passed away on Friday afternoon.

The Chancellor says Bush was a student in the first semester of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. She says since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the region, Bush cared for patients while working part-time in a local health care facility.

The Chancellor says they plan to plant a tree in Joshua's memory during a campus-wide service in front of the School of Nursing. Details on that will be released at a later time.

Below is the release that USC Aiken sent out to students:

"It is with great sadness I must share the tragic news that Friday afternoon, Joshua Bush, one of our nursing students, passed away due to complications related to Covid-19.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, LaKita, their family, to our faculty and staff in the School of Nursing and all of our nursing students who knew him well, and our entire Pacer community.

As of this writing, the arrangements are still being finalized. As soon as we know more, we will share it.

He was a student in the first semester of our Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Since the COVID-19 outbreak hit our region, Joshua bravely cared for patients, working part-time in a local health care facility.

He was a stellar student and a beloved classmate, always greeting people with a big smile.

This is a great loss to our Pacer family.

Please join me in a moment of silence to honor one of our Pacer Heroes who selflessly and compassionately answered the call of our community during this pandemic. As soon as we can, we plan to plant a tree in Joshua's memory during a campus-wide service in front of the School of Nursing.

Sincerely,

Sandra J. Jordan

Chancellor