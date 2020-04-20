USC Aiken helps hospital with needed supplies like masks, gowns, gloves

Monday, April 20, 2020

In response to Aiken Regional Medical Center's public request for support, especially in the form of personal protective equipment for hospital personnel, the University of South Carolina Aiken community collected and donated of supplies. Hospital staff members were on hand to receive them. Pictured from left are Mallory White, Michael Cook and Heather Raynack.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The University of South Carolina Aiken community stepped up to donate needed supplies for local health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations were made in response to Aiken Regional Medical Center's public request for support, especially in the form of personal protective equipment for hospital personnel.

It comes as the university community mourns the loss of one of its own to the virus. USC Aiken nursing student Joshua Bush died Friday afternoon

.

USC Aiken’s Chemistry Department, Physics Department and School of Nursing collected and supplies to donate to the hospital.

HELPING OUT | Donation to local food bank will pay for 182,000 meals

Medical professionals need help and protection while they fight the virus and assist patients, said Chad Leverette, dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering.

“We hope these supplies will help them as they help all of us,” Leverette said.

Across campus, the university community teamed up to donate boxes of exam gloves, surgical gloves, face masks and disposable gowns.

“We care about our community and wanted to help in any way we could,” Leverette said.

“These supplies can help save lives. It helps protect our medical workers so they can care for others.”

In addition to the donations, members of the campus community have volunteered to provide meals for hospital staff members. Others are in the process of sewing cloth face masks to donate.

Jim O'Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional expressed thanks for the support in ensuring the safety of health care workers and patients.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.