USC Aiken, Columbia extending spring break due to coronavirus concerns

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- USC Aiken says they are extending spring break in the wake of concerns about the coronavirus.

According to the school, spring break will be extended to include the week of March 16 - 20.

THE LATEST: Coverage of the coronavirus on WRDW.com.

"As the University of South Carolina Aiken continues to monitor the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), our first concern is the health, welfare and safety of our students, staff, faculty, and community," Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said.

"We are currently working with the Department of Health and Center for Disease Control to determine an appropriate response that proactively protects at-risk populations and reduces possible spread of the virus among campus constituents."

The school says the university will remain open, including residence halls and dining services.

But during the extended break, there will be no face-to-face classes or student meetings. Online courses will resume on March 16.

Athletic events will also continue.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.