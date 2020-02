Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The University of South Carolina Aiken and Aiken Technical College are teaming up to help high school students with financial aid.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, advisors will help students complete the FAFSA.

That event is at USC-Aiken's Business and Education Building.

