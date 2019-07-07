USA repeats as World Cup Champions, beating Netherlands 2-0

Sunday, July 7, 2019

(CBS News)— The United States Women's National team have repeated as World Cup champions. After beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final, they hoist the trophy for the second consecutive tournament.

Throughout this World Cup, the U.S. women had a lead going into halftime of every match they had played. They had never been held scoreless in the first half. It took an hour of game time before Megan Rapinoe broke the scoreless tie for the U.S. on a penalty kick.

The No. 1 ranked United States Women's National team and the Netherlands national team - ranked No. 8 - have completed their first half. Team USA is aiming to repeat as reigning champions. The Dutch are trying to pull off a huge upset.

This is only the second time the Netherlands team has appeared in the Women's World Cup. In 2015, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Japan - which was, in turn, beaten by the U.S. in the 2015 final.