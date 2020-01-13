US points to Iranian dissent as the country's police accused of shooting protesters

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other administration officials joined President Donald Trump in trying to draw attention to dissent in Iran instead of lingering questions about the scale of the threat used to justify a drone strike on Iran’s top military leader.

A man walks by a huge screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Esper added to the uncertainty over the intelligence behind last week’s killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani when he said Sunday that he had seen no hard evidence that four American embassies had been under possible threat.

Trump said last Friday that Soleimani had been planning such an attack.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have questioned the strategy behind Trump’s order to kill Soleimani, which was made without prior approval from Congress, pointing to potential consequences of heightened tensions that could endanger U.S. troops and lead to war with Iran.

As the administration struggled with its justification for the strike, Esper and others tried to refocus attention on voices of dissent inside Iran.

Demonstrators continue to protest against the Islamic Republic’s initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner. Online videos purport to show Iranian police and security forces firing both tear gas and live rounds to disperse them.

The videos obtained by The Associated Press on Monday show protesters gathered near Tehran’s Azadi, or Freedom, Square on Sunday night. They show tear gas being fired on what appears to be a peaceful crowd, which then turns to run away. Gunfire can be heard in the background.

Another clip shows a woman being carried away as a crowd shouts that she’s been shot.

Iranian state media did not immediately report on the incident.

President Donald Trump addressed the country’s leaders in a tweet Sunday, saying “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.” He tweeted a message of support for the protesters the day before.

Iran had deployed riot police in Tehran in anticipation of the protests. Videos suggested similar protests were taking place in other Iranian cities.

Esper says street protests show the Iranian people are hungry for a more accountable government.

After initially blaming the Ukrainian plane’s crash on a technical failure, Iran authorities finally admitted Saturday to accidentally shooting it down in the face of mounting evidence and accusations by Western leaders.

A military statement says the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target." The crash killed all 176 people on board, who were mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.

The plane was shot down just hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles on two American bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

