U.S. District Court subpoenas for records connected to Jamestown Community Center

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The U.S. District Court has sent subpoenas for records on spending at the Jamestown Community Center, News 12 has confirmed.

Documents show the subpoena seeking any and all records associated with the approved funding of SPLOST VI funding and information with the permitting of construction and/improvements of the community center.

That subpoena is also seeking invoices, receipts, emails, photographs, correspondence, notes or any other available documentation related to the funding.

The subpoenas come three months after the FBI and GBI executed a search warrant against Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Sammie Sias, who runs the community center.

Sias has been accused of sexual misconduct, pocketing SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the community center.

Sias maintains his innocence.

