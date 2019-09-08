U.S. Coast Guard rescues four survivor in Gray's Reef

Sunday, September 8, 2019

GRAY'S REEF, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah Facebook page, they have rescued four survivors.

"Our oncoming Savannah crew just hoisted four survivors from the #GraysReef #NOAA weather buoy," the post said. "Their vessel began taking on water and they could not keep up with it so they swam for the nearby buoy. Luckily, they had an Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) aboard, activated it, and our crew arrived 45 minutes later."

McDuffie County Emergency Management Agency shared the post applauding the "amazing rescue."

The U.S. Coast Guard says September 8 has been a big day for Air Station Savannah.

