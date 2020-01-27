U.S. Army major general faces heat for comments on Kobe Bryant

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A U.S. Army major general is facing backlash on Twitter for comments he wrote after NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

Lots of people mourning a basketball player this morning. I think I’ll use my energy to remember SPC Moore and his Family. #RIP https://t.co/AGPYNTt0mb — MG John R. Evans (@CG_ArmyROTC) January 27, 2020

"Lots of people mourning a basketball player this morning. I think I’ll use my energy to remember SPC Moore and his Family," Evans wrote.

SPC Moore refers to SPC Antonio I. Moore, a North Carolina native who died in a rollover accident while conducting clearing operations in Syria.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade in Knightdale, N.C. He enlisted in May 2017, and this was his first deployment.

Evans has since apologized for the tweet, saying that he "communicated poorly."

Allow me to Retweet my original Tweet in the SPIRIT for which it was intended: “Lots of people mourning a basketball player this morning. I think I’ll use my energy to ALSO remember SPC Moore and his Family.” I meant no disrespect to the families of the nine who were lost. https://t.co/tzqrPi7E25 — MG John R. Evans (@CG_ArmyROTC) January 27, 2020

