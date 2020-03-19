UPDATE: 12 Plant Vogtle employees tested for coronavirus

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle has been testing employees and currently, 12 are waiting for results.

Last week, two Plant Vogtle employees were tested for the coronavirus. Both results were negative.

More about on the coverage of Plant Vogtle.

According to plant officials, 12 employees have been tested and are waiting for the results of those tests.

There are no confirmed cases in the workers at Plant Vogtle.

Georgia Power says "proactive measures have been put in place by the company to support distancing and hygiene initiatives."

[RELATED:FACTS, NOT FEAR: What you need to know about the coronavirus in GA, SC]

THE LATEST: Coverage of the coronavirus on WRDW.com.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.