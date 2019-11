Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 23-year-old man once thought missing has been located safely.

Ryan Kitch went missing back on Oct. 28 when he was dropped off at the Georgia Department of Labor located at 601 Greene Street.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Kitch was located.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.