Louisville Democratic Party headquarters vandalized

Louisville Metro Police Department is working to track down who’s behind comments painted onto the side of the Louisville Democratic Party headquarters.

Officers responded to the building on Durrett Lane in Camp Taylor around 10 a.m. Sunday.

On the scene, officials found several incidents of graffiti. The vandals painted phrases like “witch hunt” and “racist AOC" on the building, the latter referring to Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

The vice chair of the Louisville Democratic Party, Virginia Woodward, said it’s happened once before. They don’t know if it was the same vandals, but they are beginning to feel targeted.

"This is indicative of folks that don’t want to sit down with someone who doesn’t agree and debate issues," Woodward said. "They want to use the dead of night to vandalize someone else’s building."

The Republican Party of Kentucky responded early Sunday evening.

“We condemn vandalism - it is never acceptable. While rhetoric and tensions may run high, especially in an election year, there are far more constructive ways for people to express their views,” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan said.

“We’ve never seen this kind of rhetoric, this type of intense emotion, this type of almost tribal blind loyalty to a party, and you’re seeing it in the vandalism around town,” Democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey said.

Magarvey said this is representative of a larger issue in the city and around the country.

“This doesn’t help anybody, no matter what side of the political aisle you’re on,” McGarvey said.

Louisville Democratic Party representatives issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“This kind of hate filled graffiti is an unfortunate symptom of today’s environment where folks won’t come together for honest debate and discourse. Free speech is about buying a billboard with your opinions, not vandalizing a building with graffiti.”

We are not intimidated by this act and it only serves to strengthen our resolve in standing up for true democracy. We encourage all Democrats to become more involved in our election process. We appreciate everyone reaching out to us from across the community and the country standing in solidarity with the Louisville Democratic Party."

Democratic Headquarters said police are looking into the matter and reviewing surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism.

Copyright 2019 WAVE via Gray Television Group. All rights reserved.