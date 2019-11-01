UPDATE: Evans mother has second leg amputated after pregnancy

Friday, Nov. 2, 2019

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Evans mother has received more bad news after her right leg was amputated.

Haley Smith had her son, Finnley, on Sept. 10, 2019. But days after her C-section, she began to develop complications in the form of blood clots in her leg.

Doctors moved to remove her right leg just above the knee.

Since then, Smith fought to save her left foot, but surgeries have proven unsuccessful and doctors have had to take her left leg below the knee as well on Tuesday.

Smith continues to recover.

