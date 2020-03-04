UPDATE: 3 dead, no survivors in GA small plane crash

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people have been confirmed dead following a single-engine plane crash in northwest Georgia.

The Oconee County Sheriff said during a news conference late Tuesday that responders found no survivors after the aircraft went down deep in a wooded area west of Watkinsville. The office said it isn't publicly identifying the victims at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA-46 crashed 10 miles southwest of Athens after air traffic controllers lost contact with it over Oconee County after 4:30 p.m.

The plane was coming from South Carolina and headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

