UPDATE: 3 dead, no survivors in GA small plane crash

Wednesday, March 4, 2020
WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people have been confirmed dead following a single-engine plane crash in northwest Georgia.
The Oconee County Sheriff said during a news conference late Tuesday that responders found no survivors after the aircraft went down deep in a wooded area west of Watkinsville. The office said it isn't publicly identifying the victims at this time.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA-46 crashed 10 miles southwest of Athens after air traffic controllers lost contact with it over Oconee County after 4:30 p.m.
The plane was coming from South Carolina and headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
