UNC Charlotte shooter pleads guilty to murder, gets two consecutive life sentences

Trystan Terrell pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering two people and injuring four others in a shooting at UNC Charlotte in April.

His guilty plea was part of an agreement that would give Terrell two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. This is instead of the death penalty, which the judge said would be the max penalty for his charges.

The 22-year-old opened fire in a university building on April 30, killing 21-year-old Riley Howell and 19-year-old Ellis Reed Parlier, and injuring 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt, and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro.

Sources say Terrell went into an anthropology class armed with a pistol. According to sources, witnesses told investigators that Terrell started shouting and began shooting randomly - not at specific targets.

Reed Parlier’s mother spoke in court Thursday, saying the family will never forgive Terrell for killing their son.

“We will never forgive him for his actions," the mother said, "Our hearts have nothing but hatred for him.”

A grand jury previously indicted Terrell on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm on educational property, one count of possession of a gun on educational property, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to court officials.

According to UNC Charlotte officials, Terrell enrolled at UNC Charlotte in Fall of 2018 and withdrew on Feb. 14, 2019.

[ Sources: Suspect charged with killing two, injuring four at UNC-Charlotte made full confession ]

During his questioning at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters, Terrell made a full confession to investigators, telling them he planned his attack and considered three locations but decided on UNCC, according to sources.

Sources say Terrell “researched" the Sandy Hook school shooting at length and had been planning some type of attack for months.

Copyright 2019 WBTV via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.