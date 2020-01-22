UN calls for probe into possible hacking of Bezos’ phone

United Nations experts have called for an “immediate investigation” by the United States into information they received that suggests that Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked after receiving a file sent from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s WhatsApp account.

Bezos owns The Washington Post and is the founder of Amazon.

The Saudis have denied this reporting, calling the claims “absurd.”

