Sunday, November 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County Dispatch confirms an accident involving a UHAUL at the Augusta Mall. Witnesses say a UHAUL drove onto the sidewalk and hit several cars.

The call came in at 4:12 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say the incident involved 3 or 4 cars.

So far, dispatch says they are not aware of any injuries.

We are still working to learn more about this incident. Check back later for more details.

