UH telehealth staff fights COVID-19 blues through song

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The coronavirus has caused many hospitals and health care staff to be overwhelmed with stress, anxiety, and overall workload.

What better way to diffuse all those issues than through song, dance, and parody?

That's why the telehealth staff at University Health got together to perform a parody of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe."

As cute as this video is, we really hope you don't have to call the telehealth line for COVID-19 screening.

But still, cheers to the UH staff.

