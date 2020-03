Tuesday, March 17, 2020

ATHENS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The University of Georgia announced the cancelation of its Spring Commencement Ceremony on Twitter.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 8, 2020.

#UGA20 you will still be able to graduate, consistent with academic standards pic.twitter.com/8WndkX5lad — UGA (@universityofga) March 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.