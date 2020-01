Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

ATHENS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Jake Fromm is taking the plunge.

After three years in Athens, the junior quarterback says in a statement that he's leaving to go pursue a career in the NFL.

"I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," Fromm said.

Fromm leaves the hedges after a victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl last week.

