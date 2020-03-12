UGA, AU to suspend class for two weeks to address coronavirus concerns

Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- All University System of Georgia institutions, including UGA and Augusta University, have suspended school for two weeks.

The word comes straight from the university system, saying schools needed time to "test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules."

"Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020," the statement said. "At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus.

