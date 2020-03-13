U-Haul offers 30 day free storage for students due to coronavirus

Updated: Fri 11:43 AM, Mar 13, 2020

Friday, March 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- U-Haul released that the company will offer exclusive deals to students who leave campus due to the coronavirus.

U-Haul says they are ready to help with moving and self-storage options as colleges continue to cancel classes to prevent the spread of the virus.

U-Haul is also offering 30 days of free self-storage for students who need to move quickly. There is limited availability.

