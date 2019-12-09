Tyler Perry is bringing Madea to Augusta for one last time

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tyler Perry's Madea is set to go on one last tour throughout the Southeast, and it appears Augusta is the final stop!

Augusta was just recently added to the "Madea's Farewell Play Tour". The dates are set at Feb. 15 and 16 at the James Brown Arena.

Officials say tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Perry has said in previous interviews that he is retiring the character after an almost 20-year run.

