Tybee Island closes beaches, bans open alcohol consumption due to COVID-19

Thursday, March 19, 2020

TYBEE ISLAND, GA. (WTOC) -- The City of Tybee Island has decided to close its beaches and ban the open consumption of alcohol citywide due to COVID-19.

These restrictions will take effect Friday at 10:00 a.m.

In a release the City said, “While there have been no identified COVID-19 cases on Tybee Island, this latest move ensures that CDC-recommended precautions such as social distancing and limited gatherings are being followed. In addition, it will help a limited city work force maintain order and cleanliness. City Hall remains closed through the end of the week and the majority of city employees continue to work remotely.”

