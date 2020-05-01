Tybee Island braces for thousands of visitors this weekend

Friday, May 1, 2020

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island officials will be out Friday morning to open some parking lots and beach crossovers.

“Every decision we’re making as far as which lots to open, which crossovers to open is really focused on what’s going to keep the public safest." said City Manager, Shawn Gillen. “Not just from the virus, but from just concentrating people in one area versus spreading them out and how can we get people to move on and off the beach safely.”

The city is opening parking lots on 16th and 17th streets and will have additional parking if necessary.

THE RULES | Boaters and beachgoers, beware: S.C., Ga. restrictions remain in place

Some beach crossovers will also be open at each area of the beach.

”We’re going to put signage on the ocean side of the crossovers on the ones that are still closed so you’ll know coming back from the beach, which ones to cross over, which ones not to," said Gillen.

However, he also said some have been ignoring and knocking over barricades and crossover signs.

And some beachgoers say the rules regarding the signs are confusing and are paying the price for going over them.

One, who wanted to remain anonymous says he received a citation from Tybee Police after a state police officer said he could go over the sign.

“If you’re going to have the beach open, make sure it’s open and don’t have one officer tell you one thing and another tell you different, there needs to be a clear, cut rule.”

The city manager says no one should be using a crossover that says it’s closed.

Gillen said “We’re asking people don’t jump it, don’t tear it down and use the crossover; we’re doing it for a reason.”

MORE | South Carolina state parks reopen on a limited basis

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.