Tybee Island Police prepared to enforce fines up to $1,000 for beach offenders

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a week since the City of Tybee Island closed its beaches to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, the city says some locals and tourists are still on the beaches anyway. If caught, you can face a fine of up to $1,000.

After the city’s executive directive to close all beaches and parking lots, city officials say the number of people on the island has decreased.

Police have even ramped up patrols on the beaches to make sure people stay off of them.

However, the city says some are even damaging and ignoring the signs the city has put up to keep people off the beaches.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says they want to ensure the safety of everyone on Tybee and just hope people will cooperate.

“Initially, we had started just telling people to get off the beach, giving them a warning so they understand what’s going on. We’re not doing that anymore," said Gillen. "Basically if they catch you on the beach they’re going to write you a citation. That citation is basically a subpoena to come to our court where the judge could fine you up to one-thousand dollars plus court costs. So this could be a very expensive trip to the beach if you decide to defy the order.”

The city also ordered non-essential businesses to close and shutdown parks on the island on Friday.

