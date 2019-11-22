Two-week-old hit-and-run case remains under investigation

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A hit-and-run case remains under investigation after two weeks of very few leads.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Nov. 7, 2019 when a man was crossing the road in front of Cliett's Convenience Store on Augusta Highway.

The man was struck by a silver Honda Accord heading toward Augusta. The car did not stop, investigators said.

The case is under investigation by sheriff's office and the GBI.

If you have any information, please contact the LCSO dispatch line at 706-359-4118.

