Two water main breaks, rain open up massive hole in S.C. road

Monday, August 5, 2019

JACKSON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Two water main breaks in the past two weeks along with rain opened up a massive hole in a South Carolina road.

The first break happened at the corner of Foreman Street and 3rd Street in Jackson, S.C.

Resident Loron Stripling says he noticed his water pressure drop considerably, so he went outside to see if anything happened. He found water pouring down the street. So, he called the city, but he says no one answered.

As a last resort, he called 911. He says the operator said they'd send someone as soon as possible. Two neighbors told News 12 that emergency officials didn't show up until the next morning.

"if i could've gotten to somebody and turned that water off, it probably wouldn't have been this bad," Loron Stripling said.

The city repaired the break but not the road. A boil water advisory was issued for a few days during the repairs. Brittney Clark lives near the end of Foreman Street. She said her water was brown for days.

Now, there's cracks up and down the street which make her worried.

"I'm afraid the streets are gonna be so weak that it's gonna fall in," Clark said. "You never know when it's gonna happen or how far the damage has actually gone down."

The Jackson Police Chief Kevin Liles says they are treating this as an emergency situation. They plan on blocking off even more of the area to drivers. Yet, Gurney Wiggins, the city's water commissioner, says he's not sure how long it's going to take to fix everything.

"We also are concerned, and we are addressing the issue as quickly as we can," Wiggins said.

The residents say they are tired of the promises by the city.

"The town needs to step up, stop making excuses, make your residents aware of what's going on," Clark said.

The city of Jackson says it's working as fast it can. Wiggins says the city has to wait on quotes from the S.C. Department of Transportation before the road can be fixed.

Right now, he's encouraging anyone with dirty water to flush their pipes, and he says it will clear up.