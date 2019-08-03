Two suspects charged in the murder of a 17-year-old in Aiken, one still on the run

Saturday, August 3, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety say they have issued arrest warrants on two suspects for the murder of Rodrick McMillan.

McMillan died early Friday morning after deputies say he was shot near Waterloo Ave. in Aiken city limits.

Officials say they've charged 19-year-old Whyzdom Antonia Douse, of Aiken, and 20-year-old Harald Antonio Bates Jr., of New Ellenton, SC, with murder.

Deputies say around 10:00 a.m., deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested Douse. He was located at an apartment complex in Graniteville, SC.

Investigators are still searching Harald Antonio Bates, Jr. Bates is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators say the vehicle believed to be used by the suspects in the murder has been recovered.

This is still an active investigation. If anyone has any information related to this crime they are asked to contact Aiken Public Safety or Midlands Crime Stoppers.