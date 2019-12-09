House fire on Augusta Road, intersection closed

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fire officials are working to put out a house fire in the Clearwater area. Crews tell us the intersection of

Belvedere and Augusta Road are shut down.

That fire is at a home on the 4000 block of Augusta Road.

The Aiken County Sheriff's office confirms the flames took over the house and the backyard shed.

We're told everyone made it out safely.

The call came in at 5:21 p.m.

