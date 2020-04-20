Two-state governors must balance resident health, economic health as states look to reopen

Monday, April 20, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As anti-quarantine protests pop up across the United States, states are beginning to look into reopening.

As of Monday night, governors in South Carolina and Georgia are beginning the process of doing so.

City streets across the CSRA are used to being filled with fliers, posters, and advertisements, but they sit empty now. It’s a sign that people want to get back to work and employers want to get back to business.

RELATED | Need economic help as a small business?

Reopening could not only create a resurgence in the economy, but in COVID-19 cases as well.

“We today, how we work with keeping each other moving forward -- it’s how we shape downtown tomorrow,” Ubora Coffee owner Walter Dyer said.

As optimistic as Dyer wants to be, his store is one of the many small shops fearing they could drown in this economy.

“Revenue impact, yes it’s a huge concern for everyone downtown,” Dyer said. “We’ve already seen three businesses close their doors permanently because of this.”

RELATED | Need business lending help as a small business?

Like this cafe, Bradley Fearneyough needs a life raft too. The Soy Noodle House server says business is sinking.

“We’re just pulling, 10 or 11 hour shifts to make a third of what we used to make,” Fearneyough said.

They now only operate with three servers because it’s so slow -- a problem that’s rapidly fueling pleas to re-open.

RELATED | How to help small businesses in this economy?

In Georgia, the medical model shows the state will peak in COVID-19 cases and deaths near April 23.

Across the border, South Carolina is facing its height the following week -- April 30 through May 2.

That reality conflicts small businesses here, who desperately need an economy thriving.

“I would love to help slowly open up so that people can come back in small groups, or in small times,” Dyer said.

“I’d like to be able to go to work multiple times a week instead of just one,” Fearneyough said.

Medical experts caution re-openings, as many of our local health care workers try to grapple the current wave of COVID-19. The fear is too much, too soon can lead to a second wave.

“I don’t want use to be pressured into reopening everything and there’s a second round of the quarantine happening that’s going to be stricter and worse off than what we were before,” Fearneyough said

However, the longer the economy feels closed, businesses across the two-state say recovery time will take even longer.

“The worry is when we do get back to free movement that people are impacted so much personally, that they don’t have the cash to spend and that there’s going to a prolonged period of a significant cash shortage,” Dyer said.

Families are catching up on bills, former employees are filing unemployment, and owners are using more loans to barely sustain -- it’s a painful economic limbo.

Reopening is a dire need for businesses, but some say they don’t know if the price that may come with it, is one they can afford.

“The whole point in us doing this is it would all be lost if we didn’t do it intelligently. If we didn’t do it the right way,” Dyer said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.