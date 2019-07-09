Two sought after stealing car with two children inside from GA gas station

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two people are still being sought after the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they stole a car with two children inside of it.

According to the sheriff's office, Shaena Jones parked her car at a gas pump at the Circle K on Deans Bridge Road when she went inside the convenience store to buy an item.

When Jones returned, according to the incident report, her car and her two children inside of it were gone.

According to the report, a witness reported seeing her two children on the side of the road near Lumpkin Park Drive.

The two children were safely returned to Jones, but Gold Cross did check them for any injuries.

A description of the suspects has not yet been made available.

