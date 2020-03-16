Two 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus confirmed at AU Health System

Monday, March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two "presumptive positive" cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at Augusta University Health System, officials say.

An employee and the spouse of an employee were tested and found to be "presumptive positive." A positive result is only confirmed through the CDC.

Details remain limited about the two cases.

“The safety of our patients and employees is our top priority,” said AU Health CEO Katrina Keefer. “We’ve been preparing for months and are working quickly to identify anyone who may have come in contact with these individuals to determine their risk and limit further exposure.”

The health system is working in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Public Health to ensure best practices are followed when treating patients with COVID-19 and those who may be at risk for exposure.

Keefer said the risk to patients and visitors remains low and cites preventive steps taken by the health system to further reduce exposure, such as activating the hospital’s Incident Command Center, strengthening visitation restrictions, and closing some hospital entrances and screening people upon entry.

