Two positive cases of COVID-19 in Burke County schools

Saturday, April 11, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Public School System says two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified. They say potential exposure may have occurred around April 1st or later.

Burke County schools is working in conjunction with guidance from B. Lamar Murray Public Health Center in protecting the public.

Upon the direction of DPH, the school system has decided to suspend all activities while further investigations are on-going. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

All BCPS facilities are to remain unoccupied until further notice, but for a minimum of 15 days. They say there are no exceptions and this order supersedes any notification previously received.

This means student medication cannot be picked up and meals cannot be delivered during this time.

Distance learning will continue as resources and access allow.

The school system posted a message on Facebook stating:

"Thank you for your continued support, prayers, and understanding. May your home be filled with love this Easter."