Two people shot in a drive-by shooting in North Augusta, one victim is a child

Sunday, March 29, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta Public Safety is on the scene of a drive-by shooting on Bergen Road off of Martintown Road where two people were shot, one is a child.

Deputies say the call came in at 10:36 a.m. They say it happened at the 13 building of Willow Wick Apartments in North Augusta.

According to NAPS, the two victims were outside when a blue Nissan Sedan drove by and shot.

Two people were taken to AUMC and both are males. One of the victims is a child. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you posted.