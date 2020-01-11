Two people shot in Burke County Friday night

Saturday, January 11, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a shooting Friday night.

It happened on the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle. Deputies say they received reports of shots fired at around 11:32 p.m.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Crime Suppression Team members responded to the area and located a white Toyota Corolla that was abandoned on an embankment with no one around.

Deputies say that while surveying the scene, they found several gunshots to the vehicle and what appeared to be blood on the outside of the vehicle. They also found several spent cartridge casings on the roadway near the vehicles location.

Officers were then made aware that two gunshot victims had arrived at Burke County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

They say both victims were treated and then transported to AUMC for treatment.

This is an on-going investigation.