Two people dead and two children seriously injured after a crash in Aiken

Sunday, December 15, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner's office says two people are dead and two children are seriously injured after a crash in Aiken Saturday night.

It happened at 8:48 p.m. on the 4000 block of Charleston Hwy in Windsor. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash involved two cars, a Nissan and Chrysler.

SCHP says the Nissan was traveling East on U.S. 78 and the Chrysler was traveling west. They say the Nissan made a left turn in front of the Chrysler and the cars collided.

The Coroner's Office says the driver and passenger in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene and two children in the same car were taken to AUMC in serious condition.

The Coroner's Office says the names of the driver and passenger will be released once family has been notified.

SCHP also says the passenger in Chrysler sustained minor injuries.

They say there will be an autopsy on Monday in Newberry, S.C. M.A.I.T along with South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.