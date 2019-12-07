Two people dead after an early morning shooting in Augusta

Saturday, December 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of two people shot at the Private Eye Club on Thomas Lane in Augusta.

Investigators say the shooting happened Saturday morning.

The coroner says 28-year-old Charles Edward Lawson lll was shot at least one time and transported to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead around 2:45 Saturday morning.

A second vicitm, 23-year-old Ja Brie Savonjay Dominguez, was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead around 3:00 A.M..

Lawson and Dominguez were transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy