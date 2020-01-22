Two people arrested for deadly shooting on Winston Way

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man and woman have been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting that turned into a car wreck.

20-year-old Ebonee Jones and 17-year-old Rian Raekwon Stone were arrested this week. Both are charged with murder and criminal attempt, and Stone is also charged with possession of a weapon and "other authorities safekeeping".

They are charged in the murder of 21-year-old Deivante McFadden.

McFadden was found in the driver's seat of a black Kia Rio wrecked on the 2300 block of Winston Way the morning of Jan. 12th at 2:48 a.m.

The Coroner says he was also found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to AUMC where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

