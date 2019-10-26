Two people killed in fiery crash on I-20

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Aiken County, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two people have died after their SUV crashed and caught on fire.

A Ford SUV was traveling on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 24, north of Aiken, around 1:45 a.m. The SUV went off the road, hit a tree, flipped over and caught on fire, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver and passenger were killed in the crash.

The names of the victims will be released by the Aiken County Coroner's Office once family is notified.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

