Two now former Aiken County School Board members claim ethics violations against fellow board members

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – For the first time, we’re getting to hear from two of the three Aiken County School Board members who resigned after the resignation of Dr. Sean Alford.

Last week, we sat down exclusively with former Aiken County employee Andrew Cox, who captured an audio recording of Alford threatening to stab him in the neck.

Now former board member Tad Barber says if there was such a threat to the safety of an employee, why didn’t the board deal with it immediately?

Fellow former board member Rosemary English agrees.

But, according to Barber and English, their concerns go back to at least last November when they were sworn in.

"The first thing a returning board member said was, ‘When do we evaluate Dr. Alford?’ and another board member said, ‘We've done that already,’” English said.

English and Barber say they feel the new members had an agenda.

“I had a request from one of those new board members for Dr. Alford's contract -- a copy of his contract and all of his reviews,” Barber said.

They say it became more apparent when they voted for a new chair and vice chair. They say normally they vote a few times, but that didn’t happen.

“They voted for Mr. Liner as chair and Mr. Smith as vice chairman first time around, so that told me that the first time they had a majority right there,” Barber said.

They even began calling Alford's administrative appointments into question.

“Now they really never had the required amount of votes and never won, except in one case they did vote an appointment to a principal down, which is probably never been done in my 6 1/2 years,” one of them said.

Another red flag for them was several 5 to 4 votes – a large portion of the problem.

“It just became death by 1,000 cuts,” one of them said. “It just was a little bit here, and a little bit there, and we had no control because we didn't have the votes.”

But it was the Aug. 27, 2019 meeting that really brought it all ahead. It was an item on the agenda that said "receipt of legal advice on an employee matter.”

I contacted the chairman and said, ‘What is this?’ He said, ‘Well it has to do with the superintendent, but I can't tell you what it is,’” Barber said.

Barber and English say the board chair told them only three people knew what was going on.

“He told me that the attorney told him not to share it, and I said that doesn't sound right,” English said. “I have been board chair before for many years. That doesn't sound right. You don't keep stuff from the other board members.”

It turned out another board member did know, and it all had to do with the recorded conversation from Anthony Cox.

“We came to find out actually Mr. Crane had that information, and it turns out Cox and Mr. Crane are self-proclaimed best friends, so when this all went down, Cox Had given this information to Crane,” Barber said.

But board members were finding out about this allegation 6 weeks after the fact.

“Six weeks prior, Mr. Cox and Dr. Alford were still employed and there's a process within the district for an employee who feels like they need to they can file a grievance,” English said.

Cox left the district on July 31, which Barber and English say changed how this was all handled -- ultimately no due process. After hearing the complaint, they had limited options.

“Our only options as they were presented to us was we can allow Dr. Alford to essentially appeal or fight or come back and give us an explanation or we can work out a settlement,” Barber said.

Both Barber and English say they'd consider running for the board again if an ethics investigation is done. They say based on the code of ethics they believe the board has violated at least 11 of them.

