Two more counties could be affected by Medicaid scam

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

Daniel Abshari (far left) is alleged to be the head of a Medicaid scam under investigation. Two others, Bryce Pate and Veronica Ray, were also arrested during the traffic stop when Abshari was taken into custody. (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Jefferson and Lincoln counties may be affected by the Medicaid scam in our area.

Investigators say they have received over 100 calls from all across our area. This news is coming on the same day as a major arrest in the case.

Daniel Abshari is behind bars in Richmond County. He and two others were arrested during a traffic stop.

Investigators say they searched a building and the information they've found led them to Abshari's arrest. According to documents gathered by News 12, the building seems to be the one his company has been working out of.

The Facebook page for Base Medical Testing shows the address investigators searched on Tuesday. But, the company is not listed on the Georgia Secretary of State's website.

It is listed in North Carolina under the name Daniel Abshari. News 12 also found Abshari's name on the company's website.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says this so-called scheme is elaborate.

"It's not just door to door. Sometimes it will be via phone. Sometimes you'll even receive a kit in the mail that you didn't even ask for that's basically saying do this and fill out this paperwork and send it back and we'll give you your free results," Blanchard said.

Investigators say then the scammers are likely collecting victim’s Medicaid payments through fraudulent doctors.

“Think of it as if it's your grandmother and she needs a real surgery or she needs something, and because her Medicaid number has been breached she can't get it or it delays treatment. That's insane," Blanchard said.

Officials told News 12 on Wednesday that the GBI issued an alert to law enforcement across the state about this scam.

"It seems to be happening all across the United States," said Blanchard.

Witnesses say people came in and out of the alleged headquarters in scrubs. They say the business never had a sign.

Witnesses also say about a dozen law enforcement were there on Tuesday afternoon and some of them had guns drawn.

