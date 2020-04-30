Two more COVID-19 cases identified at SRS

Thursday, April 30, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Savannah River Site, officials at the site say.

In all, 13 people have tested positive with the virus, according to SRS officials.

Of those 13, nine have recovered from the virus and returned to work.

Meanwhile, South Carolina officials say 5,881 state residents have been identified as having the virus with 232 deaths.

