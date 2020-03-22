Two men wanted for an armed robbery at Glenwood Apartments

Sunday, March 22, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at Glenwood Apartments.

Deputies are looking for 20-year-old Laroy Demmons and 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson.

They say the armed robbery happened on Friday, March 20 at 2534 Lumpkin Road.

They say Demmons and Thompson are both considered armed and dangerous. Warrants are on file for both men.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Sean Morrow at (706) 432-5281, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.