Two men dressed in scrubs and offered free health screenings pretending to be Augusta Tech. staff

Friday, July 12, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Technical College officials say they've notified law enforcement after two men pretended to be affiliated with their school.

The men wore scrubs and false identification while soliciting free health screenings to residents in Burke County, specifically in Waynesboro.

The school sent a statement to News 12 saying the group is not affiliated with Augusta Tech and are not students or employees. They contacted the Waynesboro Police Department.

"Augusta Technical College does not solicit health information door-to-door or ask for Medicare or Medicaid card information. We have advised our students, faculty, and staff that if anyone is approached by these individuals, he/she/they should contact a local law enforcement agency immediately," the statement read.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at (706) 554-8029.

